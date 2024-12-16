BVI Receives UK-Funded Financial Crime Investigations Training

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ENGLAND / BVI – Officers from the Royal Virgin Islands Force, Investigation Agency, office of the director of public prosecutions, and the attorney general's chambers have undergone a specialist UK-funded two-week training course, delivered by the UK's National Crime Agency Proceeds of Crime Centre.

“From 26 November to 6 December, a cohort of law enforcement officers and officials from the Virgin Islands had the opportunity to expand and strengthen their capabilities in financial investigations,” the office of the Governor, said:“The cohort completed two courses which focused on financial investigation, and asset restraint and confiscation. Financial investigation plays a crucial role in combatting illicit finance and ensuring the Virgin Islands meets international standards.”

Governor of the Virgin Islands, Daniel Pruce, said:

“This essential training has served as an opportunity to collaborate with the UK, and highlights our commitment to supporting the foreign secretary's campaign to crack down on corruption and illicit finance. I am grateful for the NCA's support in delivering this crucial step in protecting the Virgin Islands from the challenges faced by illicit finance.”

