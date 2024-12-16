Independent Artist Dionya Marie Sits Between Pentatonix And Lizzo In The Top 10 Of Multiple Holiday Music Charts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available on Spotify, YouTube and all major streaming services

“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was #7 last week on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Recurrents chart

- Dionya MarieNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the second year in a row“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” has lifted Dionya Marie to the #2 spot among independent artists on the Adult Contemporary (A/C) Holiday Music Chart. And for the third year in a row the song has climbed into the top 10 on both the AC Holiday Recurrents chart and the Hot A/C Holiday Recurrents chart. And now it has risen to #16 on the Mainstream A/C Recurrents chart (all songs regular and holiday) per her label Billeegee Productions.“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” combines a timeless melody with a familiar theme of how much we miss our distant loved ones at Christmas, but with a special twist. The song is accompanied by an award-winning official music video on YouTube with over a million views.Dionya's vocals are reminiscent of Karen Carpenter,“Several years ago I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen's unique vocal stylings, so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out.”, said Dionya.“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.'Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe' on Spotify :'Mistletoe' Official Music Video on YouTube:Connect with Dionya Marie on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr : .

Jennifer Lyneis

Ue3 Promotions

+ +1 818-201-7313

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe official music video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.