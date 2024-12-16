S. Korea's Constitutional Court Picks Presiding Justice For Yoon's Impeachment Case

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 17 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's constitutional court picked Cheong Hyung-sik, widely seen as conservative, as a presiding justice for President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment case, multiple outlets said, yesterday.

The case was assigned to Cheong, who was nominated and appointed by Yoon, and who took office in Dec, last year, through random computer selections.

The constitutional court is composed of nine justices, including three nominated by the president, three nominated by the chief justice of the Supreme Court and three nominated by the National Assembly.

Two incumbent justices were nominated by former liberal President, Moon Jae-in, while two justices were nominated by the former chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party recommended two justice nominees, while the governing conservative People Power Party suggested one candidate as three justices are currently vacant.

Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, who became acting president after Yoon's impeachment in the National Assembly, has the right to appoint the nominees after parliamentary hearings, and vote on the candidates later this month.

The second motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on Saturday and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power will be suspended.

Yoon was named by investigative agencies as a suspect on a rebellion charge, following his martial law imposition on the night of Dec 3, which was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

At least two-thirds of the 9-member constitutional court should rule in favour of the impeachment to remove Yoon from office.

If the court upholds the impeachment, a snap presidential election will be held within 60 days, but otherwise, Yoon will immediately be reinstated.– NNN-YONHAP

