Bangladesh Celebrates 54Th Victory Day

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Dec 17 (NNN-BSS) – With due solemnity and rich tributes paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971, Bangladesh, yesterday, celebrated its 54th Victory Day.

On this day in 1971, Bangladesh emerged as an independent country.

The Victory Day's programmes commenced with a 31-gun salute in the early hours, followed by rich tributes by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, at the National Monument in Savar, on the outskirts of the national capital, Dhaka.

Later, Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and President of the Republic of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, paid their tributes together at the memorial.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute, while a bugle played a dirge.

The national flag was hoisted atop all government and private buildings. Important buildings and structures have been illuminated.

Also, key roads and road islands in the capital and other cities across the country, have also been decorated with national flags and colourful festoons.

Special prayers were offered in mosques, temples, pagodas and other places of worship, for the departed souls and the country's peace, progress and prosperity.

Newspapers have published special supplements marking the day, while televisions and radio stations aired special programmes.– NNN-BSS