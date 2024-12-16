Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Tops 45,000: Health Authorities

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip, Dec 17 (NNN-WAFA) – More than 45,000 Palestinians have now been murdered, in the one-sided war in Gaza, between the barbaric Israeli and Hamas, officials in the embattled territory said yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

