Inbox ​Expo 2025 Announced: Leading Email Marketing Event Returns May 21-23 In Austin, TX

- Scott HardigreeAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Email Industries announced that Inbox ​Expo 2025 will take place from May 21-23, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Building on the success of previous years, Inbox Expo​ 2025 promises to be bigger and better, offering more opportunities to connect, collaborate, and innovate with the brightest minds in email marketing.This three-day event will feature an expanded program of engaging keynotes, interactive sessions, live entertainment, and networking opportunities tailored to marketers, technologists, and thought leaders looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of email marketing.Scott​ Hardigree, ​​founder o​f ​E​mail Industries, said, ​"Inbox Expo 2025 is designed to bring together the best in the email marketing industry. With more opportunities to connect and learn, this year's event will set a new benchmark for innovation and collaboration.​"Early Bird Tickets Now Available: Early bird tickets are now on sale , offering a $100 discount for a limited time.Call for Speakers Now Open: Inbox​ Expo is excited to announce that speaker applications are now open. Applications will close on January 17, 2025​.Stay tuned for additional announcements, including agenda details and confirmed speakers.For more details on the event, to submit a speaker application, or to secure your early bird tickets, visit inbox​expo.

