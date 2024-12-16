Ibovespa Declines Amid Rising Fiscal Risks And Dollar Surges To Historic High

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, represented by the Ibovespa index, has faced significant challenges, dropping to 123,560.06 points, marking a 0.84% decline.



This downturn extends over three consecutive sessions. It is primarily driven by escalating fiscal risks and new currency interventions by the Central Bank.



Investors are increasingly wary as the approval of a crucial fiscal package is now anticipated only for the following year. On December 15, the dollar reached a historic closing high of R$ 6.0934.



This marked a 1.03% increase, despite the Central 's efforts to stabilize the currency through intervention. This situation underscores a growing aversion to risk among domestic investors.



The economic landscape has been further complicated by discussions between Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regarding fiscal measures.







Lula emphasized his commitment to fiscal responsibility while criticizing the current interest rates, which he believes should not exceed 12%. He described these rates as unjustifiable and detrimental to economic growth.

Key Market Movements

Within the Ibovespa , notable movements occurred among individual stocks. The shares of Automob (AMOB3) debuted on the B3 exchange, soaring over 200% on their first trading day due to a business split with Vamos.



Meanwhile, Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA; PCAR3) also performed well amid potential business combinations with the Dia supermarket chain.



GPA announced an increased investment from Reag Trust Administradora de Recursos, linked to entrepreneur Nelson Tanure. Conversely, Vamos (VAMO3) saw its shares decline by more than 8%, pressured by rising interest rates that negatively impact consumer-related stocks.



Vale (VALE3) continued its downward trend for the fifth consecutive session. Uncertainties regarding China's economic growth weighed heavily on investor sentiment.



In international markets, U.S. investors are adjusting their expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve 's final monetary policy meeting of the year on December 17-18.



The market anticipates a potential interest rate cut of 25 basis points, bringing rates to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%. Notably, the Nasdaq index hit a record closing high.



This was buoyed by Broadcom's strong performance. The company projected higher-than-expected quarterly revenues and growing demand for its AI chips.

