Plastic Punnets Market Expected To Expand At 4.6% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 1.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plastic Punnets Market

Valued at $790.4 Mn in 2023, the plastic punnets is projected to exceed $1.2 Bn by 2032, driven by growing demand across various industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The plastic punnets market is projected to experience steady growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective, efficient, and hygienic packaging solutions, especially in the food sector.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample -Market Overview.Market Size (2023): US$ 790.4 million.Forecast (2032): US$ 1.2 billion.CAGR: 4.6%Plastic punnets are used to package fresh food products such as fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, and meats, offering protection against contamination and spoilage. They are preferred due to their durability, strength, and moisture resistance properties. These punnets are available in various materials like polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and bioplastics such as polylactic acid (PLA).Key Drivers1.Cost-effective Packaging: Plastic punnets are lightweight, durable, and less prone to damage compared to alternatives like glass or cardboard, making them a cost-effective solution for packaging, handling, and storage. They also help reduce transportation costs.2.Surge in Fruit and Vegetable Consumption: As health-conscious consumers shift toward fresh produce, the demand for protective packaging like plastic punnets rises. This is particularly evident in markets with growing awareness about food safety.3.Technological Integration: Incorporating printing technology on punnets for labeling product details such as expiration dates, nutritional information, and manufacturing details is increasingly popular, driving demand.Challenges.Sustainability Concerns: Growing preference for sustainable packaging alternatives, such as molded fiber clamshells, poses a challenge. However, manufacturers are working on innovations like recycled plastics and bioplastics to address this issue..Environmental Impact: The shift toward biodegradable and recyclable materials could limit the use of conventional plastic punnets.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Regional Outlook.North America: Dominates the market with demand for hygienic packaging solutions in the fresh produce sector. The rise in online grocery shopping further boosts the need for plastic punnets..Europe: Growing fruit and vegetable consumption coupled with demand from the retail sector helps maintain Europe's prominent position in the market..Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increasing urbanization, population growth, and rising consumer awareness about food safety.Market Segmentation.Material Types: PS, PP, PET, PLA.Product Types: With and without lids.Capacity: Ranges from up to 150 gm to 500 gm and aboveKey Players.Smurfit Kappa Group, Pactiv Evergreen, Groupe GUILLIN, INFIA Srl, and PACCOR Packaging GmbH are some of the major players driving market dynamics, with a focus on innovative, sustainable packaging solutions.In conclusion, the plastic punnets market is expanding due to the rising demand for fresh food packaging solutions that are cost-effective, durable, and hygienic, while innovation in sustainable materials is likely to shape its future.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample –More From Transparency Market ResearchFreezer Bags MarketSpout Pouch MarketAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website:Email: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.