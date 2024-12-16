Enovix Corporation Investigated For Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors Who Have Lost Money To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Enovix Corporation should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Shares of Enovix are down over 6% on December 16, 2024, following the sudden departure of Enovix CFO Farhan Ahmad. Analysts expressed concerns about the timing of the company's early November $100 million public offering announcement. The equity offering was announced shortly after management stated on a Q3 2024 earnings call that the firm had no immediate capital needs.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Enovix Corporation common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Enovix Corporation, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...