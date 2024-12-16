Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy Acquires Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALPOLE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy ("Tarrytown"), America's leading Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities ("IDD") and Behavioral pharmacy has completed its of Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy ("Greater Boston"). Tarrytown will build upon the success of Greater Boston by supporting existing clients and expanding its services to IDD Agencies (Group Homes) and Intermediate Care Facilities (ICF), and Assisted Living communities throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This will be Tarrytown's 11th regional pharmacy location and the 31st state to which they provide their proprietary pharmacy services and solutions. Tarrytown currently provides its pharmacy services to approximately 30,000 Individuals in 31 states.

"We are appreciative of the opportunity to complete this acquisition and to build upon the success created by Mike

Wessenberg, founder of Greater Boston, and his talented pharmacy team. We have been looking for the right pharmacy from which we could enter and grow our services in Massachusetts and are confident this was the right acquisition at the right time. We are appreciative to our team that made this possible," said Mark Lashley, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are so appreciative to the Agencies we are fortunate to serve across the country and our ability to make our unique pharmacy services and solutions available to regional and enterprise clients throughout Massachusetts. As clients continue to be impacted by many of today's challenges, the efficiencies our services provide make both a qualitative and quantitative impact. Our services free up staff to focus on other tasks," said Blake

Colandrea, Chief Operating Officer.

"I can think of no better "partner" to take Greater Boston to the next level of pharmacy services in Massachusetts and build upon the success we've created to date. We are appreciative of the opportunity for Greater Boston to join the

Tarrytown Family and for our clients to benefit from the many solutions that have made them an industry leader."

Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy ("Tarrytown"), is a long term care pharmacy dedicated 100% to serving the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities ("IDD") and Behavioral Health communities. Beginning with services in 2007 to 150 Individuals in the "Tarrytown" section of Austin, Texas we have grown to provide services in 31 states from 11 Regional pharmacies. For the past 17 years we've developed proprietary, scalable, and replicable IDD pharmacy processes and solutions that simplify pharmacy services for nurses and staff so that they can focus on supporting the individuals in their care.

