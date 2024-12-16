TEAMSTERS AT MARATHON PETROLEUM's DETROIT REFINERY WIN STRIKE, RATIFY CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

273 Teamsters End Three-Month Strike, Secure Strong Collective Bargaining Agreement

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 283 at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit have ratified a new contract, ending a 101-day strike. In September, Marathon Teamsters

were forced to the picket line after their employer refused to negotiate in good faith.

"Despite raking in billions in profits each year, Marathon fought Teamsters for more than a year on a contract that rewards those who make them profitable," said Steve Hicks, President of Local 283. "This strike forced Marathon to recognize and reward the Teamsters who make the Detroit refinery run safely and efficiently. We are grateful to have been able to secure a strong agreement for our members ahead of the holiday season and end this lengthy strike."

The new agreement includes a 24.5 percent wage increase over the life of the contract, health care coverage paid for solely by the employer, union security, and access to the Teamsters Central States Pension Fund.

"After 101 days of showing the biggest oil refiner in America what it means to be Teamsters strong, we've secured a contract," said Jeff Tricoff, a relief operator at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery and Local 283 shop steward. "This strike proved that support, unity, and Detroit grit can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds and level the playing field for the working class. We walked out of the plant as groups from operations, maintenance, and laboratory - and now we walk back in as one. 'One union, one contract' was our motto during this fight, and we prevailed."

"Throughout this fight, Marathon workers embodied what it truly means to be Teamsters," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division. "These men and women stood shoulder to shoulder, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through inclement weather and demanded their employer negotiate an industry-leading contract. Thank you to the negotiating committee, Local 283, and International Vice President for the Central Region Tom Erickson for helping to secure a strong agreement for our Marathon brothers and sisters."

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 800 workers in a variety of industries in the Detroit region.

Contact:

Kara

Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 283

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED