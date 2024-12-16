Regeneron Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Sixth Consecutive Year

The DJSI World Index is a leading benchmark for corporate responsibility, recognizing the top 10 percent of the world's most sustainable companies in each industry. Regeneron stands out as one of only six biotechnology firms globally included in the index. Furthermore, this year, Regeneron's score placed it in the top 1 percent of all rated biotechnology companies worldwide, reflecting Regeneron's significant advancements in Societal Healthcare, Human Capital Management and Corporate Governance.

“Regeneron's approach to corporate responsibility is grounded in our company's values and mission. We take a long-term view and prioritize issues that matter most to our business and stakeholders, which include patients, investors and colleagues around the world,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, Board co-Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron.“Guided by our commitment to 'Do Well by Doing Good,' we are broadening access to our medicines, maintaining the highest ethical standards, and helping protect and restore the planet, in turn helping millions of people and growing sustainably. Our repeated inclusion in the DJSI World Index validates our approach and the innovative efforts of our team.”

Regeneron's responsibility strategy, which is intentionally and inextricably linked to its business strategy, is focused on three key areas: improving the lives of people with serious diseases, fostering a culture of integrity and excellence, and building sustainable communities.

The company's annual Responsibility Report transparently details progress toward its 2025 global goals, such as advancing a robust clinical pipeline of ~40 investigational medicines, a new position statement on responsible artificial intelligence practices, data on global pay equity, efforts to enhance access to its Ebola treatment in lower- and middle-income countries, and more. Regeneron is positioned to meet or exceed its 2025 goals and is working to define future targets that reflect its mission of bringing important new medicines to people with serious diseases.

“Regeneron's consistent and high rankings on prestigious environmental, social and governance indices reflect progress toward our 2025 goals and our dedication to leveraging science to improve lives, our communities and the planet,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Regeneron.“We are committed to setting new standards for responsible innovation and growth that will carry both our industry and society forward.”

Regeneron's commitment to corporate responsibility is demonstrated through its strong performance in top environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings and rankings. In addition to being included in the DJSI World and North America indices, Regeneron is also recognized in the Sustainalytics Risk Rating, the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, and the FTSE4Good Index Series. Each of these recognitions underscore Regeneron's continued efforts to anticipate and address ESG risks and opportunities.