Netcapital Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Call on December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the“Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024.

"During the quarter ended October 31, 2024, we saw a decrease in revenue, when compared to the quarter ended October 31, 2023, but an increase in revenue when compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a slowdown in consulting revenue, while the sequential increase was driven by our funding portal business. Despite the challenges we faced during a tough quarter, we remain optimistic about the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.“Recently our wholly-owned subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc. received approval from FINRA to become a FINRA-member broker-dealer, which marks a significant achievement for the Company as it begins to open up opportunities for more revenue channels. Looking beyond the second quarter we are focused on leveraging our new broker-dealer license and expanding our capabilities. With NSI as a registered broker-dealer, we can now support companies raising capital under Reg A and Reg D offerings, facilitate and charge fees on larger fundraises, potentially provide a broader range of investment choices for our investor base, and establish fee-sharing agreements with other broker-dealers.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenues decreased 92% year-over-year to $170,528, compared to revenue of $2,041,658 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Revenues increased 20% quarter-over-quarter to $170,528, compared to revenue of $142,227 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating loss of ($2,202,431) in the second quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to operating income of $52,220 for the second quarter fiscal 2024

Net loss of approximately ($2,220,501) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to a net profit of approximately $339,616, for the same period in the prior year

Loss per share of ($2.34) for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, compared to earnings per share of $2.52 for the same period in the prior year As of October 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,346,739.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 894026

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc . is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS