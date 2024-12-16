Ocean Power Technologies Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), today announced results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2024 (Q2FY25).

Q2FY25 Financial Highlights



Revenue : $2.4 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period last year, representing a 2.7x increase.

Net Loss : $3.9 million, compared to $7.2 million in the prior year period, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46%.

Operating expenses have been reduced by 41%, including reduced external expenditures leading to a material reduction in third party spend. Cash Used in Operating Activities : $4.8 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37%.

Recent Business and Operational Highlights

Strategic partnerships continue to expand our market presence:



In Latin America, we announced a partnership that includes $3 million in purchase order commitments over 36 months. This underscores the growing demand for our WAM-V® USVs and reinforces our leadership in cutting-edge maritime technology. In the Middle East, we partnered with Unique Group to exhibit our WAM-V at ADIPEC and to provide services to commercial customers, signed a distributor agreement with Remah International Group in the UAE to focus on defense and security applications, and entered into a partnership with 3B General Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L. to explore offshore energy and maritime projects in Kuwait. We believe that our innovative solutions, such as PowerBuoys® and AI-powered WAM-V® USVs equipped with MerrowsTM systems, are uniquely positioned to meet the region's demand for sustainable, energy efficient offshore solutions across commercial and defense industries.

Domestically, the Company remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national defense and other areas of focus. During Q2FY25, the Company completed the second set of exercises of the previously announced follow-on contract as a subcontractor to EpiSci and successfully deployed several WAM-V autonomous surface vehicles during the Mission Autonomy Proving Grounds (MAPG) as part of Project Overmatch. Project Overmatch is a United States Navy initiative aimed at achieving a seamless and highly integrated warfighting capability by leveraging advanced data networks, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Under this contract, OPT continues to ruggedize and enhance the operational capability of its autonomous maritime technologies to support the U.S. military and its allies. The first set of exercises was concluded over the summer and the completion of these most recent exercises contributed to the revenue recognition noted above.

The Company reaffirms its previously issued guidance that it believes it will reach profitability (excluding unanticipated extraordinary expenses) during the fourth quarter of calendar 2025. Performance to date reflects strong demand for products, effective cost management, and progress on our strategic initiatives. Recent achievements, including previously announced partnerships, operational milestones, successful exercises and continued customer deliveries, evidence the Company's trajectory toward achieving this stated objective.

On August 12, 2024, Paragon Technologies announced via press release that its Board of Directors had resolved to terminate its shareholder campaign and all related activities targeting OPT and had terminated Hesham M. Gad as Chairman and CEO. Furthermore, on December 5, 2024, Paragon disclosed that its Audit Committee engaged legal counsel from Holland & Knight LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the conduct of Mr. Gad. These developments validate our position that the dissident shareholder campaign lacked merit. With this matter resolved, OPT can now fully focus on advancing its mission and delivering sustainable, long-term value for all shareholders.

Philipp Stratmann, OPT's CEO and President, stated“I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made this quarter. Our strategic emphasis on national security, critical infrastructure, and international market expansion continues to deliver results. This reflects not just broader macro-economic trends but our ability to penetrate diverse markets and execute for new customers. We're successfully solving problems for our customers and thus capturing a market versus creating a market while converting our expanding pipeline into revenue, driven by increasing domestic and international demand. Our ability to scale and deliver on large contracts positions us for sustained growth, and we're confident in our ability to capitalize and build on this momentum. We deliver science, not fiction.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement:



Revenues for Q225 and year to date fiscal 2025 were $2.4 million and $3.7 million, respectively, an increase of 172% and 72%, respectively, over the prior year. Trailing twelve-month revenue for the period ended October 31, 2024, was $7.1 million, an 83% increase over the trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.9 million for the period ended October 31, 2023.

Operating expenses for Q225 and year to date fiscal 2025 were $4.7 million and $9.6 million, respectively, a decrease of 41% and 40%, respectively, as compared to the prior year comparable periods, reflecting previously disclosed restructuring and streamlining activities. Net loss for Q225 and year to date fiscal 2025 was $3.9 million and $8.4 million, respectively, a decrease of 46% and 41%, as compared to the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in net loss was primarily driven by the decrease in operating expenses noted above.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Combined cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of October 31, 2024, was $2.2 million, as compared to $3.3 million at April 30th, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended Q225 was $10.9 million, compared to $15.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This improved cash flow reflects the decrease in operating expenses noted above, partially offset by the payment of the earnout related to our autonomous vehicles business acquisition due to the business exceeding expectations

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss OPT's financial results will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT. Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO will host the call.



The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345.

Live webcast: Webcast | Ocean Power Technologies FY2025 Q2 Earnings Conference Call (choruscall.com)

Call Replay: Call replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 13748550. Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will be on the OPT investor relations section of its website

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to provide further interim updates in the future.





