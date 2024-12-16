NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC. Announces Closing Of $9 Million Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETCLASS (the“Company” or“NETCLASS”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, today announced the closing of its initial (the“Offering”) of 1,800,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per ordinary share, for total gross proceeds of $9,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other related expenses.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 270,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any. Shares of the Company's stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NTCL” on December 13, 2024.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for the courseware and online technology platform development, expansion of application development service and subscription services, marketing and brand building, along with working capital and general corporate purposes.

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Revere Securities, LLC (the“Underwriters”) acted as Underwriters to the Offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as U.S. counsel to Newbridge Securities Corporation, who acted as the representative of the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-278224) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 12, 2024. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC is available on the SEC's website at Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Newbridge Securities Corporation, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33432, by email at ... or by telephone at (877) 447-9625.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC.

NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC. is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: ...al