Cytogel Pharma Welcomes Dr. Eric Lang To Its Board Of Directors

Cytogel Pharma, dedicated to developing innovative pain management solutions, announces appointment of Dr. Eric Lang to its Board of Directors.

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cytogel Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative pain management solutions, announces the appointment of Dr. Eric Lang to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lang brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in the industry, with a deep background in drug and device development across multiple therapeutic areas.Dr. Lang's career includes pivotal roles at industry leaders including Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and several other prominent pharmaceutical companies. His expertise in guiding development programs from early translational stages through successful regulatory filings, including multiple INDs and NDAs, will be invaluable as Cytogel advances its lead compound, CYT-1010, into Phase 2 clinical development."Dr. Lang's appointment comes at a crucial time as CYT-1010 navigates through significant clinical milestones. His profound understanding of the pharmaceutical landscape and commitment to advancing patient care align perfectly with our mission," said Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel. "We are already leveraging Dr. Lang's insights and leadership as we work towards transforming pain management."CYT-1010 is a pioneering endomorphin compound targeting the central nervous system to block pain with minimal adverse effects. It represents a potential transformational alternative to traditional pain treatments, with substantially reduced addiction potential and lower risk of respiratory depression. The drug's development aligns with Cytogel's commitment to addressing the urgent need for safer, non-addictive pain relief options.In addition to his role at Cytogel, Dr. Lang actively contributes to the medical and academic community, continuing his involvement in various non-profit and advisory capacities. His leadership extends beyond the boardroom into impactful community and global health initiatives.Cytogel Pharma remains at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies and therapeutic solutions, supported by a strong portfolio of issued patents. As CYT-1010 advances into the next phase of clinical trials, Dr. Lang's expertise will play a critical role in steering its development towards commercial success and broad patient access.In addition to Eric Lang, MD, Michael Ullmann former EVP and General Counsel at J&J, alongwith Jerry Leamon, Former Deloitte Executive have recently joined the Cytogel Board of Directors. Luminaries across medical, scientific, and advocacy communities also serve on Cytogel's Board of Advisors, including: The Honorable Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey, Retired U.S. Army Major General Gale Pollock, The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman from Rhode Island, Professor A. Thomas McLellan, PhD., former Deputy Director, White House Office on National Drug Control Policy ; and Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each leader is helping to advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management as CYT-1010 is entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials.Furthermore, the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for Cytogel's, CYT- 1010®. Cytogel also has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses.For more information about Cytogel Pharma and the development of CYT-1010, please visit the website and follow on LinkedIn .About CytogelCytogel Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies intended to significantly improve the treatment landscape for patients suffering from moderate to severe pain. The company's innovative approach aims to deliver safe and effective solutions that can address and mitigate the risks associated with conventional pain medications.Disclosure Notice: CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. The realization of any potential benefits involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.# # #

