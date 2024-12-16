Husch Blackwell Strategies Federal Team Releases Calendar For New Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now is the time to prepare for next year as a new is sworn in January 3, 2025. The HBS team in Washington has prepared a user-friendly reference calendar showing the House and Senate legislative schedules, State and District work periods, and federal holidays.With a year projected to include high-stakes legislative action and opportunities for meaningful engagement, download your calendar today for the First Session of the 119th Congress.As a trusted resource to lawmakers, our bipartisan team of public policy strategists can help reshape the debate at every level of government in Washington.We provide clients insight and counsel on how decisions are made, who makes them, and the steps necessary to achieving their goals.The HBS Federal team engages across all government, building the kind of momentum that successfully penetrates through the clutter and chatter of others. We create opportunities by understanding and anticipating the changing fiscal and policy realities on Capitol Hill and in The White House.DOWNLOAD THE 2025 HBS CONGRESSIONAL CALENDARABOUT HBSHusch Blackwell Strategies was established in 2018 with the merger of three government affairs practices of Husch Blackwell LLP, Statehouse Strategies LLC, and Cloakroom Advisors LLC, to form a multi-jurisdiction state and federal legislative government affairs firm. HBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley are co-founders of the firm. Today, HBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, HBS has twelve offices nationwide – in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington's top performing lobbying firms, and the HBS Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

