Bionomics Announces Supreme Court Of New South Wales Approves Bionomics’ Re-Domiciliation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADELAIDE, Australia, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX) (Bionomics or Company) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia (“Court”) has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement in relation to the Company's proposed re-domiciliation from Australia to the United States (“Scheme”), under which Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Neuphoria”), will become the ultimate parent company of Bionomics Limited following the implementation of the Scheme. A copy of the Court's orders with respect to the Scheme was lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission following the Court hearing, at which time the Scheme became legally effective. Bionomics' ADSs will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the implementation date (December 23, 2024 (New York time)). Bionomics shareholders who hold shares on the record date for the Scheme (5:00pm Sydney time on Tuesday, December 17, 2024) will be entitled to receive the Scheme consideration (in accordance with the terms of the Scheme as set out in Section 6 of the Scheme Booklet dated November 11, 2024 (“Scheme Booklet”)). The Scheme consideration will be paid to Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme Booklet) on the implementation date. Shares of Neuphoria are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol“NEUP” on December 24, 2024 or as soon as possible thereafter. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, potential first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions. Bionomics' pipeline also includes preclinical assets that target Kv3.1/3.2 and Nav1.7/1.8 ion channels being developed for CNS conditions of high unmet need.

