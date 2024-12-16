Prospective Study: Altis Polypropylene Sling Versus Tephafex P4HB Sling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

P4HB slings show promise for treating stress urinary incontinence with fewer long-term risks, offering a safer alternative to permanent polypropylene slings

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“I doubt a study comparing the Altis to the TephaFex mid-urethral sling will ever happen. I anticipate the P4HB will finally end the polypropylene vaginal mesh debacle,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national mid-urethral sling attorney.

What was reported about P4HB slings in the 2024 article,“Safety and Efficacy Report for the Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate as a Retropubic Mid-Urethral Sling (MUS) for Stress Urinary Incontinence: A Prospective 24 Months Follow-Up of New Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate TephaFlex SUI Bioresorbable MUS” published in the JMIG Volume 31, No. 2, February 2024?:

“Seventy-six percent and 47 percent of patients were objectively cured of SUI at 12 and 24 months, respectively.

Preliminary evidence suggests that a sling made of P4HB can be safely used for MUS procedures and could be an alternative for permanent polypropylene slings in patients that prefer the use of nonpermanent material.”

Read Dr. Deecken's article:

Dr. Vigna adds,“For mid-urethral slings, the rollout of TephaFlex and P4HB technology is late but better than never technology that will end the vaginal mesh debacle. The Altis sling might be the worst device in the market for acute inner leg, groin, and hip pain compared to other mid-urethral slings when you look at the SIMS trial. The P4HB technology will eliminate the need to surgically remove the mesh after two years because the body has eliminated the material by the normal inflammatory process. A study comparing the efficacy of the Coloplast Altis single-incision sling and the TephaFlex certainly appears to be in the public's interest.”

Read the SIMS trial (Health Technology Assessment, No. 26.47):

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by mini-slings such as Coloplast Altis sling and Boston Scientific Solyx sling, including pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh. He litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain:

Read Dr. Vigna's book, 'Mother's Guide to Birth Injury '.

