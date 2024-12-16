Canada Shines At World Robot Olympiad 2024 In Izmir, Turkey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WRO Team Posing in Izmir, Turkey

Zebra WRO Team Proudly Representing Canada

Four teams from Zebra Robotics traveled to Turkey in November 2024 to compete at the World Robot Olympiad.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canada made a showing at the World Robot (WRO) held in Izmir, Turkey, from November 28-30, 2024. Four teams from Zebra Robotics proudly represented the country, competing against over 500 teams from more than 100 countries. Two of Canada's teams finished in the top eight, while the other two secured spots in the top twenty, marking an impressive achievement.The Senior Team's 8th place finish in the Robo Mission category was the highest ever for Canada, while the Future Innovators team earned a remarkable 5th place. This success follows Canada's Silver medal in the same category last year, showcasing continued excellence.Robotics competitions like the WRO offer a global platform for talented students to meet, collaborate, and exchange innovative solutions to shared challenges. To compete at the international level, teams must first qualify through rigorous local tournaments, ensuring that only the top performers represent their country.For many team members and their families, the WRO marks the culmination of a year of hard work, from regional events in Toronto to nationals in Montreal. The international event also offers a unique opportunity for families to travel and celebrate their achievements together, making the experience even more rewarding.Looking ahead, Zebra Robotics is excited for the 2025 season, with the next International event scheduled for Singapore. Team formation begins in January, and with the challenges set to be released soon, we look forward to seeing what the next generation of Canadian talent will bring to the global stage.Zebra Robotics was founded in 2014 to empower people with robotics, coding, and technology. Zebra Robotics now has more than 50 courses, teaching robotics, coding, and technology to kids from Grade 1 to 12.For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics/franchise .

