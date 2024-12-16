عربي


ALTA Congratulates Rep. French Hill On House Financial Services Chairmanship


12/16/2024 3:45:58 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
American Land Title Association (ALTA) , the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, released the following statement on the election of Rep. French Hill (R-AR) as Chairman of the U.S. House financial Services Committee:

"The American Land Title Association congratulates Rep. French Hill (R-AR) on being elected Chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee for the 119th Congress. Chairman-designate Hill's proven ability to foster bipartisan dialogue and tackle complex financial and housing issues is a tremendous asset to the Committee and the American people. We look forward to continuing to work with Chairman-designate Hill to advance policies that enhance the integrity and efficiency of real estate transactions and protect homeowners across the country."

About ALTA
The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Office : 202-261-0315

Email : [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association

PR Newswire

