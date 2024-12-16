ALTA Congratulates Rep. French Hill On House Financial Services Chairmanship
Date
12/16/2024 3:45:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
American Land Title Association (ALTA) , the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, released the following statement on the election of Rep. French Hill (R-AR) as Chairman of the U.S. House financial Services Committee:
"The American Land Title Association congratulates Rep. French Hill (R-AR) on being elected Chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee for the 119th Congress. Chairman-designate Hill's proven ability to foster bipartisan dialogue and tackle complex financial and housing issues is a tremendous asset to the Committee and the American people. We look forward to continuing to work with Chairman-designate Hill to advance policies that enhance the integrity and efficiency of real estate transactions and protect homeowners across the country."
About ALTA
The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.
Contact : Megan Hernandez
Office : 202-261-0315
Email : [email protected]
SOURCE American Land Title Association
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16122024003732001241ID1108999465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.