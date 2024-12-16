Breaking: Bassirou Faye, Andry Rajoelina, João Lourenço Named African Leadership Magazine Persons Of The Year 2024

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) ( ) is excited to announce the African Persons of the Year 2024, following the culmination of a three-step selection process that included public nominations, screening and shortlisting by the Editorial Board, and a highly competitive poll, which concluded at midnight (CAT) on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The President of Senegal, Bassirou Faye, along with President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar and President João Lourenço of Angola, emerged as winners in three major categories-African of the Year, African Political Leader of the Year, and African Peace and Security Leader of the Year, respectively. In addition, the Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja emerged as a co-winner in the African Female Leader of the Year category.



The emergence of the 2024 winners was based on the results of the online poll, which attracted votes from across Africa and the globe, registering about a 174.75% increase in the total number of votes cast compared to the 2023 edition and the highest turnout since the COVID-19 pandemic. The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year is Africa's premier vote-based endorsement, annually reserved for leading Africans who contribute to the continent's progress and positively alter its perceived image. The three-step selection process provides Africans from around the world the opportunity to participate in celebrating the leaders who are driving Africa's growth and development.

In his statement, publisher of the African Leadership magazine, Dr Ken Giami noted the extraordinary contributions of the nominees and winners to Africa's growth story. Indeed every nominee is a winner.“However, I specially congratulate our winners for their contributions to African progress and development. They represent a force for good on the continent and we are proud to stand with them at this time

in

our

history”

The winners and runners-up will be formally presented with instruments of honour during the flagship annual 14th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year awards ceremony, scheduled for 27–28 February 2025 in Casablanca, Morocco. The highlights of the event would include the POTY awards presentation, high-level plenary, business investment showcases, states and countries' investment opportunities showcases, roundtable discussions, and multi-networking sessions, as well as an unveiling of the African Leadership Magazine special POTY edition.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Ceremony is a flagship annual event hosted by African Leadership Magazine for the past 13 years, bringing together policymakers, private sector leaders, thought leaders, and stakeholders from across Africa and around the world to largely celebrate people-centred leadership and Africans driving a pan-African agenda. The 2025 edition is expected to attract over 400 delegates, providing a unique platform for multi-dimensional and intimate networking, collaborations, and partnerships, while facilitating dialogue, sharing best practices, and exploring innovative solutions to Africa's most pressing challenges to advance a prosperous and sustainable future for the continent.

Below is the complete list of winners in the 13 categories of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards 2024:

African of the Year

H.E. Bassirou Faye, President of Senegal – Winner

African Political Leader of the Year

H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar - Winner

Africa Peace&Security Leader of the Year

H.E. João Lourenço, President of Angola - Winner

African Female Leader of the Year



H.E. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of Uganda– Co-Winner Helen Oritsejafor, Nigerian Philanthropist&Businesswoman - Co-winner

African Lawmaker of the Year

Dithapelo Keorapetse, Speaker of Botswana's National Assembly - Winner

African Government Minister of the Year

Diamantino Azevedo, Minister for Mineral Resources, Angola - Winner

African Agricultural Development Leader of the Year

Mandefro Nigussie, CEO, Agricultural Transformation Agency, Ethiopia - Winner

African Public Health Champion of the Year

Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, Minister for Health, Uganda - Winner

African Public Sector Leader of the Year

Mr. M. Sudhamo Lal, Director-General, Mauritius Revenue Authority - Winner

Young African Leader of the Year

Emilia Nghikembua, CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia- Winner

African Philanthropist of the Year

Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo, Nigeria - Winner

African Industrialist of the Year

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, Founder/Chairperson, Mmakau Mining, South Africa - Winner

African Educationist of the Year

Hassan Basajjabalaba, Founder, Kampala International University, Uganda - Winner

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine, published by the African Leadership Organization (UK), focuses on presenting the best of Africa to a global audience. It tells the African story from an African perspective while developing solutions to challenges facing the continent today. The Organization has committed the last 16 years to promoting impactful leadership on the continent and promoting African opportunities globally through an ecosystem of quality Afro-positive content, Africa trade facilitation and market entry solutions, Afro-centric communities and business networking platforms, as well as through public sector training and consulting.