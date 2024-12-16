Jamaica’S Education Ministry Using AI To Reshape Learning

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Garfield L. Angus

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The of education, skills, youth and information is making use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform experiences, catering to the individual needs and learning styles of students.

“We no longer have to imagine classrooms where empowers students, recognises their unique needs and adapts to their learning pace. These tools are here now, implemented and supported by the ministry,” said acting chief education officer, Terry-Ann Thomas-Gayle, delivering the keynote address at the Caribbean Examinations Council's (CXC) annual staff appreciation and awards luncheon on December 13 at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston under the theme: 'The Impact of AI on the Education System.'

Thomas-Gayle highlighted the range of technology tools available in the classroom, which are reshaping the delivery, measurement and experience of education,“challenging us to rethink traditional approaches.”

Among these are platforms like ALEKS and Knewton Alta, which tailor instruction to fit each student's learning style and pace, while Lexia Core5 Reading and Google's Read Along, engage students through interactive and personalised approaches.

In addition, there are applications such as ASSISTments and Math AI that provide instant feedback, helping students master complex concepts, while AI writing assistants like NoRedInk enhance students' writing skills with targeted feedback.

Thomas-Gayle further cited administrative tools such as Microsoft Copilot, which streamlines tasks, giving educators more time to focus on teaching. Noting that the integration of AI into education brings significant benefits, the acting chief education officer said the technology adapts to individual needs, allowing every learner to progress at their own pace.

The acting chief education officer said it prepares students for the future by building vital technological and problem-solving skills.“It provides educators with data-driven insights to refine teaching strategies and bridges gaps by expanding access to quality resources even in remote areas.”

Stating that access to AI tools in the classroom must be inclusive, Thomas-Gayle said that measures must be taken to ensure that no child or school is left behind. And noted that there are challenges that come with the use of technology and as such, protecting sensitive student information is critical.

“Teachers need robust training and support to use these tools effectively,” said Thomas-Gayle who commended CXC on over four decades of shaping minds and transforming lives, creating opportunities and setting benchmarks for excellence in education across the region.

“This legacy has opened doors for countless learners, equipping them with the tools they need to achieve their goals and contribute meaningfully to society.“We celebrate this legacy and the contribution of every staff member. We are also looking ahead to an era where AI offers new possibilities to enhance and redefine education. I believe that your commitment to adaptability and leadership ensures that these technologies will be seamlessly integrated into the mission of fostering educational progress,” said Thomas-Gayle.

The post Jamaica's education ministry using AI to reshape learning appeared first on Caribbean News Global .