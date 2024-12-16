Scheduled Inspections Of Pharmacies Will Resume On January 1 - Liashko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Scheduled inspections of pharmacies will resume on January 1, 2025. This will also apply to pharmacies operating on the territory of hospitals.



Health Viktor Liashko said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“Until now, there had been a moratorium on inspections. However, the has decided, and as of January 1, 2025, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control will resume scheduled inspections of pharmacies. Previously, we responded to appeals regarding violations at specific pharmacies on an individual basis. Furthermore, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control had the authority to conduct inspections in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. As of January 1, pharmacies will be subject to scheduled inspections, with a particular focus on those located within healthcare facilities,” said Viktor Liashko.

He also recalled that pharmacies operating within hospitals are required to participate in the Affordable Medicines program, offering a selection of medicines that are fully or partially reimbursed by the state.

“If a patient is denied a medication from the Affordable Medicines program at a hospital pharmacy, they are encouraged to contact the NHSU hotline at 16-77. The NHSU is also responsible for transmitting this information to the relevant regulatory authority, namely the State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control,” Liashko said.

The minister also noted that if a patient is demanded or offered to buy medicines in a hospital, they should first contact the hospital administration, and they can also file a complaint with the National Health Service.

“If a medical institution has an agreement with the NHSU and works under the Medical Guarantee Program packages, the treatment should be fully compensated by the Medical Guarantee Program. If a patient is told that purchasing certain medications is required, the National Health Service should be promptly notified,” said Viktor Liashko.

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada has adopted the state budget for 2025. The budget provides UAH 175.5 billion for the Medical Guarantees Program and UAH 6.6 billion for the government's Affordable Medicines program.

