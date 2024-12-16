Russians Fail To Occupy Luhansk Region: AFU Report Unsuccessful Enemy Assaults Near Siversk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders have failed in their attempts to occupy the Luhansk region. In addition, the Russian has suffered significant losses, with approximately 400 casualties reported near Seversk in a single day.



“The enemy has recently attempted a series of unsuccessful assaults in the Siversk sector. The objective of these was to fully occupy the Luhansk region, the area around Bilohorivka, and advance on the city of Siversk. It is clear that their efforts were in vain, given that they were moving through an open field and suffered significant losses in a single day. These included 400 troops killed or wounded, three tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles, and three BM-21 Grad systems. At the same time, the enemy forces were advancing through an open field and were neutralized at the outskirts. Intelligence reports indicate that the number of casualties was so high that combat medics lacked the space and resources to provide timely assistance to the wounded,” Bobovnikova noted.

She added that the enemy is ruthlessly using its personnel to achieve at least some victory in certain areas of the front.

Russian army loses another 1,070 invaders, 12 tanks in Ukraine in past day

“A few weeks ago, the army commander in this area was replaced, and apparently he took over and decided to show the results of his activities, which, of course, he failed to do,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Russian army's activity in this area continues.

Commenting on the situation in the Kramatorsk sector, Bobovnikova said that the enemy is not conducting active assault operations near Chasiv Yar, although it is amassing forces.

“The enemy is still not conducting active assault operations near Chasiv Yar. .Yes, there are combat actions taking place on a daily basis, including assaults. However, the level of activity is not as high as in other areas. The enemy is still accumulating reserves, gathering forces to resume active hostilities,” noted the spokesperson.

She said that in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers continue to employ small assault groups in their tactics. The Russian forces are attempting to cross the Siverskyi Donets Canal and hide in basements, sometimes hiding in the canal pipe itself. At the same time, the spokesperson added, the occupier complain about the lack of food and water.

According to the spokeswoman, heavy fighting is ongoing in Toretsk, and the situation is complicated. The Russian army is destroying the city with artillery and aircraft.

“In such difficult conditions, our defenders have to fight in a town with almost no infrastructure. However, the enemy is also losing a significant number of personnel in Toretsk - up to 100 troops killed and wounded per day. This is the price they pay for coming to our land and trying to occupy our Ukraine. They will not leave here alive. They have come here to die,” Bobovnikova emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 228 combat engagements were recorded along the frontlines on December 15, with the fiercest battles taking place at the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, Siversk sectors, and in Russia's Kursk region.

Illustrative photo