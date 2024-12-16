Shmyhal Following Talks With Fico: Ukraine Ready To Transit Any Gas Except Russian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to fulfill its obligations under the EU Association Agreement for the transit of any gas, except from Russia.

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this following a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Ukrinform reports.

“I held discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I emphasized that Ukraine's priority is guaranteed security for all of Europe and, specifically, uninterrupted supplies during the winter,” Shmyhal stated on Telegram.

He reminded that significant work has been done across the European Union and in cooperation with EU nations in recent years to ensure reliable gas supply and to prevent energy from being weaponized - a longstanding Russian tactic against neighboring countries and the EU.

“Ukraine is ready to fulfill its commitments within the framework of the EU Association Agreement. Therefore, if the European Commission officially approaches Ukraine regarding the transit of any gas except Russian gas, we will, of course, discuss it and are ready to implement agreements based on the principles of energy security - for the entire EU and each European nation,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Shmyhal reiterated that Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia expires on January 1, 2025, and will not be extended.

The Prime Minister thanked European partners for understanding that Russia uses energy exports to finance its“unlawful and unprovoked war” against Ukraine and to destabilize other European nations.

“It is important that the EU's 15th sanctions package strengthens measures against the shadow tanker fleet, which generates significant funds for Russia to continue its war. Sanctions pressure on Russia's energy sector must continue as it is a key element to forcing Russia toward real peace,” Shmyhal emphasized.

He also noted discussions with Fico on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the electricity sector.

“Over the past week, 30% of Ukraine's imported electricity came from Slovakia. We are grateful for this support and are ready to expand these opportunities as it strengthens both our nations - Ukraine's resilience and Slovakia's economy,” Shmyhal said.

Ukraine and Slovakia have ambitious cooperation plans in logistics and transportation. For instance, the Kyiv-Bratislava train, which began operating yesterday, is another successful joint project.

“Together, we are building relations with the Slovak government in the interests of both nations and with a pragmatic approach to resolving common issues,” Shmyhal concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has launched a connecting train service that links Kyiv and Bratislava.