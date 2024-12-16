New Study-Abroad Consultancy Platform Eduvib Launched To Empower Indian Students With Personalized Guidance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,16th,December, 2024: EduVib, a new-age study-abroad consultancy, has officially launched with a mission to simplify the journey for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. Founded by seasoned education expert Mr. Waseem Javed, an IIT graduate. EduVib combines technology, personalized counseling, and global partnerships to provide students with a seamless experience from the moment they decide to study abroad until they settle into their new lives.



The study-abroad process can often be overwhelming for students and their families, involving complex visa procedures, application processes, and financial concerns. EduVib aims to address these challenges by offering a range of services tailored to the individual needs of students, including career counseling, program selection, test preparation, visa guidance, and post-arrival support.



"At EduVib, we believe that studying abroad is not just about getting into a university; it's about preparing students for a global career. Our goal is to provide personalized guidance that goes beyond admissions and ensures that students thrive throughout their academic journey and beyond," said Mr. Waseem Javed, Founder and CEO, EduVib, while speaking at the launch event which also marked the launch of the EduVib website.



EduVib's end-to-end services cater to every aspect of the study-abroad experience, including application assistance, visa counseling, scholarship opportunities, pre-departure orientation, and support with accommodation and flight bookings. EduVib's expertise in the study-abroad process is backed by strategic partnerships with top universities across the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Dubai and many more giving students access to exclusive opportunities and customized pathways.



EduVib stands out from other study abroad consultancies by offering a highly personalized approach. "We understand that every student is unique, and we tailor our services based on their individual aspirations, academic profiles, and financial considerations. Our team of experts ensures that students not only get into the right program but also have the support they need to succeed in a global environment," said Mr. Syed Zeeshan, COO at EduVib.



In addition to application and visa support, EduVib also focuses on the holistic development of students, offering cultural adaptation workshops, career counseling, and soft skills training to prepare students for life and work in a global setting.



EduVib leverages the power of technology to make the study-abroad process as efficient and stress-free as possible. The company uses AI-driven tools to match students with the best-fit programs and institutions based on their profiles and aspirations. Additionally, EduVib's online platform simplifies document management and allows for real-time communication between students and counselors, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish.



EduVib is committed to breaking down barriers to global education and making study-abroad opportunities accessible to students from diverse financial backgrounds. With a focus on transparency, ethics, and unparalleled student support, EduVib is set to redefine the study-abroad consultancy space and provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the global educational landscape.





About EduVib



EduVib is a leading study-abroad consultancy based in India, offering comprehensive services to students seeking higher education opportunities worldwide. Founded by Mr. Waseem Javed, an IIT graduate with over 25 years of experience in education, EduVib provides personalized guidance, end-to-end support, and access to a global network of top universities. EduVib is committed to simplifying the study-abroad journey and empowering students to achieve their academic and career goals.

Company :-Teamwork Communication Group

User :- Shweta Tomar

Email :...