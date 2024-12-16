Center For Employment Opportunities Awarded NFL Inspire Change Grant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024

Center for Employment Opportunities

(CEO) is proud to announce it has been awarded the NFL's Inspire Change Grant. This prestigious grant, part of the NFL's broader social justice initiative, recognizes CEO's significant contributions to reducing barriers to opportunity for individuals re-entering society after incarceration. The award underscores the NFL's commitment to fostering economic advancement and social mobility for justice-impacted people, especially within communities of color, a mission deeply aligned with CEO's core values and ongoing work. This recognition represents a substantial step forward in the fight for fair chance hiring and equitable opportunities for all.

"Having the support of the NFL is a game-changer for so many people rebuilding their lives after incarceration," said Samra Haider, President of CEO. "By partnering with CEO, the NFL recognizes the scale of employment barriers faced by people re-entering their community after incarceration and demonstrates the NFL's commitment to eliminating them to ensure everyone has access to social and economic mobility. The Inspire Change grant will support CEO's work to help people obtain good-paying, quality careers regardless of their background."

The NFL's Inspire Change initiative focuses on four key pillars: Education, Economic Advancement, Police-Community Relations, and Criminal Justice Reform. CEO's work directly aligns with the Criminal Justice Reform and Economic Advancement pillars, addressing the critical need for meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with criminal records.

"The fight against social injustice is ongoing, and the NFL family embraces its responsibility to be a catalyst for positive change and creating stronger, more vibrant communities," said Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of social responsibility for the NFL. "We are truly inspired by our grant partners who are unsung heroes committed to driving progress through grassroots efforts within their communities."

The grant will allow CEO to scale its Emerging Leaders Program, an on-the-job apprenticeship program where justice-impacted people have the opportunity to work alongside CEO teams and gain real-world, in-demand professional skills. This expansion will have a ripple effect, strengthening families and communities while fostering a more inclusive and equitable workforce.

Selecting CEO as a recipient of the Inspire Change Grant highlights the NFL's commitment to addressing systemic inequalities and promoting social justice. The NFL's leadership and support has the potential to inspire other major organizations and companies to support equitable opportunities for justice-impacted people and communities of color, creating a positive ripple effect for generations to come.

