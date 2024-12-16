Guardian Jet Expands South America Presence With William Oliveira

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gabriel Bastos, Managing Partner and Head of Global Sales, Guardian JetGUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Jet LLC (guardianjet ), a global leader in aircraft consulting , appraisals and brokerage, is strengthening its international sales team with the appointment of William Oliveira as Sales Director for South America.Oliveira's aviation career spans industry giants and diverse global markets. His journey began in customer support at Embraer Executive Jets, where he ensured top-tier service across Brazil. Driven by a passion for sales and client success, he later joined TAM Aviação Executiva, representing Cessna jets as a Textron channel partner. William successfully supported TAM in becoming one of the world's leading Citation jet sellers for two consecutive years.His global experience deepened when he spearheaded international business development for a Brazilian defense company, securing high-profile contracts across the Middle East and South Asia.Now, Oliveira is set to lead Guardian Jet's expansion efforts throughout South America. His mission: to build lasting client relationships and enhance the company's footprint in the region.“Guardian Jet's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my personal approach to client service,” Oliveira said.“I'm excited to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”Gabriel Bastos, Guardian Jet's Managing Partner and head of global sales, expressed confidence in Oliveira's leadership.“William Oliveira's expertise and industry insight make him the ideal person to help us continue our growth in Latin America,” Bastos said.“We're excited to have him on board as we continue our global expansion.”Oliveira holds a degree in Business Administration and two MBAs-one in Business Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and another in Sales Management from the University of São Paulo.For more information about Guardian Jet and its aircraft brokerage and sales services, please visit .About Guardian JetGuardian Jet is the world leader in aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics. The Guilford, Connecticut-based brokerage firm helps its clients find, buy, sell and appraise jet aircraft. For sellers, Guardian Jet helps aircraft owners secure the maximum value for their pre-owned private jet in the shortest possible time. For buyers, Guardian Jet helps clients identify the right aircraft, and–leveraging the firm's market intelligence and consulting-helps them purchase it at the right price and at the right time. Every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet's Vault, the most robust aviation asset management portal in the industry. The Vault provides remarkable insights, along with the transparency to help aircraft owners understand the real costs of owning and operating a jet. Learn more at guardianjet.

