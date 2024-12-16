MPL Brands/Patco Brands Enters Into A Strategic Alliance With Frank-Lin Distillers Products, LTD A Third Generation Leading Rectifier And Bottler On The West Coast
FAIRFIELD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patco Brands and Frank-Lin Distillers Products
have entered into a strategic alliance, allowing Patco Brands to further vertically
integrate
its
operations
on the West Coast.
This
will allow additional infrastructure build outs in blending and increased bottling capabilities at
the
Frank-Lin
Fairfield, CA
facility
in excess of 20 million cases annually.
Patco
Brands will move
their
west coast production office
into the Frank-Lin facility,
bolstering operations
and efficiency.
The companies also plan to utilize
Patco's
National Sales
team, marketing platform, and distribution network
to represent some of Frank-Lin's
current national and private label
brands.
"For
Patco
Brands, this investment
represents an opportunity to leverage Frank-Lin's extensive production
expertise
and operational infrastructure while increasing
capacity, helping
Patco drive further vertical integration and efficiencies."
–
Russell Stanley, COO at
Patco Brands
"We are pleased to announce our alliance with
Patco
Brands! Their extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and product development, paired with their established and continuously expanding presence in the industry, positions us for exciting new opportunities and innovative product offerings. This collaboration will enable us to reach a broader audience and enhance our brand's reputation even further." – Vincent Maestri Jr., Exec.
VP
Together, the companies aim to deliver enhanced value to their partners and customers while positioning themselves for sustained growth in the competitive global wine and spirits markets.
The transaction is closed and funded as of December
4, 2024.
