(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patco Brands and Frank-Lin Distillers Products

have entered into a strategic alliance, allowing Patco Brands to further vertically

integrate

its

operations

on the West Coast.

This

will allow additional infrastructure build outs in blending and increased bottling capabilities at

the

Frank-Lin

Fairfield, CA

facility

in excess of 20 million cases annually.

Patco

Brands will move

their

west coast production office

into the Frank-Lin facility,

bolstering operations

and efficiency.

The companies also plan to utilize

Patco's

National Sales

team, marketing platform, and distribution network

to represent some of Frank-Lin's

current national and private label

brands.



"For

Patco

Brands, this investment

represents an opportunity to leverage Frank-Lin's extensive production

expertise

and operational infrastructure while increasing

capacity, helping

Patco drive further vertical integration and efficiencies."

–

Russell Stanley, COO at

Patco Brands

"We are pleased to announce our alliance with

Patco

Brands! Their extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and product development, paired with their established and continuously expanding presence in the industry, positions us for exciting new opportunities and innovative product offerings. This collaboration will enable us to reach a broader audience and enhance our brand's reputation even further." – Vincent Maestri Jr., Exec.

VP

Together, the companies aim to deliver enhanced value to their partners and customers while positioning themselves for sustained growth in the competitive global wine and spirits markets.

The transaction is closed and funded as of December

4, 2024.



SOURCE Patco Brands

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED