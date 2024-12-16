Innovator Etfs Trust Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information For Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF™ (NYSE: IDEC)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHEATON, Ill., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announced the net asset value (NAV) of the Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETFTM (NYSE: IDEC) was adjusted by the amount indicated below, on December 13, 2024. This adjustment is a result of an error in calculating IDEC's NAV.

Fund Ticker Revised NAV (12/13/24) Original NAV (12/13/24) Adjustment (%) Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETFTM IDEC $27.1049 $26.8429 0.976%

This is a one-time adjustment, and we do not expect additional changes.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFsTM in August 2018 marked the launch of the world's first Defined Outcome ETFsTM. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes. Today, with more than 100 ETFs and $18 billion in AUM, Innovator is the industry's leading provider of Defined Outcome ETFsTM.

