TAC Security Becomes Ioxt Authorized Lab, Expands Into Iot Security Assessments

Joins an exclusive group of only eight companies globally, allowing it to conduct IoT Security Assessments under the ioXt Certification Program

Plans to incorporate these IoT Security Assessments into its ESOF Vulnerability Management Portfolio; Service to formally roll out from February 2025 onwards

The Company becomes the only holistic cybersecurity solutions company to offer more than eight certifications in the vulnerability assessment segment The move will strengthen the company's comprehensive platform for managing IT, OT, and IoT risks, fuelling its ambition to reach 10,000 global customers by March 2026.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Dec 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE Emerge: INE0SOY01013) (referred to hereafter as TAC Security), a global cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management and India's first publicly listed cybersecurity company, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming an ioXt Authorized Lab.



TAC Security is now empowered to conduct IoT Security Assessments under the esteemed ioXt Certification Program, guaranteeing that connected devices meet the highest global security, transparency, and upgradability standards. With this distinction, TAC Security joins an exclusive league of only eight companies worldwide, further cementing its leadership in driving advanced evaluations for a safer digital future.

Empowered with this certification, TAC Security will foray into the dynamic IoT (Internet of Things) securitymarket – offering IoT security assessments through its ESOF platforms. The company intends to roll out the services from February 2025 onwards. This will solidify TAC Security's positioning as the world's largest integrated vulnerability management company, with certifications and capabilities to serve the holistic digitalecosystem across key markets - globally.

Commenting on the development, Saransh Rawat, Chief Technology Officer, TAC Security, said,“IoT devices are a cornerstone of our digital future, yet they remain highly vulnerable to cyber threats. Beingapproved as an ioXt Authorized Lab empowers us to ensure manufacturers and enterprises meet global security benchmarks. This milestone is a significant leap in our mission to become the world's largest vulnerability management company.”

TAC Security will incorporate IoT Security Assessments into its ESOF Vulnerability Management Portfolio, offering organisations a comprehensive platform to manage IT seamlessly (Information Technology), OT (Operation Technology), and IoT risks. As demand

for trusted and secure IoT solutions grows, TAC Security remains committed to achieving 10,000 global customers by March 2026.

TAC Security is also among the few companies globally that have more than seven certifications – including ISO 17025, Google CASA Assessor, Google MASA Assessor, AppDecence Alliance Security Assessor, CERT-IN Emplaned (Govt of India), CREST Certified Penetration Testing Company and now, an IoXT Alliance Security Assessor – all under one entity.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security, said,“Becoming an ioXt Authorized Lab is a testament to TAC Security's unmatched expertise, cutting-edge infrastructure, and commitment to global security benchmarks. This distinction involved mastering advanced techniques like firmware analysis and chip-level security, leveraging tools like FPGAs for precision testing, and aligning with the ioXt Alliance's rigorous standards. Through collaboration with global cybersecurity leaders, TAC Security drives innovation to secure the connected ecosystem.”

With an estimated 25.4 billion IoT devices expected by 2030, IoT security is critical for safeguarding smart cities, healthcare systems, industrial automation, and smart homes. The market, projected to grow to $59 billion by 2030, underscores the urgent need for stringent IoT security assessments.

TAC Security recently achieved a significant milestone by adding 331 new clients in November across 42countries. This achievement marks steady progress towards the company's goal of onboarding 3,000 clients by March 2025.

About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – Symbol - NSE: TAC

TAC Security, a global cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management, is a publicly listed cybersecurity company that made headlines with its IPO, drawing subscription bids worth more than $1 billion. TAC Security's flagship product, ESOF (EnterpriseSecurity in One Framework), excels in cyber scoring, cyber risk quantification, and leveraging advanced AI for vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.

TAC Security holds prestigious certifications like CREST, PCI ASV, and ISO 27001 and partners with tech giants such as Google,Microsoft, and Meta for ADA's CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment). Serving a diverse global clientele, TAC Security is committed to innovation and excellence in cyber security for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and Governments Globally.

