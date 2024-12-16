(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The comprehensive three-day program takes place on February 20-22, 2025 in the Greater Palm Springs, California area, with an optional pre-meeting and a session on AI in cosmetic surgery organized by the AACS's Committee on Artificial Intelligence

American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) , the world's largest multi-specialty home for physicians dedicated to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, will conduct its

41st Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) on February 20-22, 2025, with an optional pre-meeting workshop,

Sculpting Human Figure 101: The Integration of Art and Science, on February 19.

Recognized globally for its commitment to educating for patient safety since it was founded in 1985, the AACS will hold this signature Continuing Medical Education (CME) program in-person at the La Quinta Resort & Club in the Greater Palm Springs, California area.

The meeting includes a comprehensive scientific program focused on top-quality education, patient safety, and cutting-edge developments in the field of cosmetic

surgery and aesthetic medicine. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network, learn, and share ideas with industry leaders from across the country and around the world.

Offering 32

educational sessions

led by foremost experts in cosmetic surgery,

the scientific program content spans diverse specialties, such as dermatology, otolaryngology, general surgery, oral, and maxillofacial surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The program includes an outstanding array of

featured guest speakers , including opening keynote speaker

Sandra Lee , MD, FAACS

(widely known as Dr. Pimple Popper), Women in Cosmetic Surgery keynote speaker Susan Dunn, LMT, NMT, 2025 Webster Lecturer Edward M. Zimmerman, MD,

and closing keynote speaker, Elda Fisher, MD, DMD, FACS .

Attendees will experience pioneering sessions on the latest techniques and developments in cosmetic surgery, including the integration of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into cosmetic surgery, body contouring, face lift surgery, ultrasound-guided Brazilian butt lift, breast, rhinoplasty, liposuction, skin rejuvenation and regenerative medicine, gender affirmation, and more.

The rich program offers a variety of learning formats to suit every participant, including: short abstract presentations during which colleagues will share their latest techniques, discoveries, and cases; a drop-in video session for observing in-depth surgical techniques; small-group sessions for intimate discussions and expert insights; a Morbidity and Mortality (M&M) Conference focused on managing complications; a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Panel with tips from industry veterans, and formal poster presentations.

An annual highlight, The Webster Society Gala Dinner will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Richard Webster and honor the esteemed 2025 Webster Lecture recipient Dr. Edward Zimmerman. Allied Health professionals can participate in a dedicated track featuring practice management and clinical topics designed for mid-level providers. There will be an Injectables Day, featuring a three-session track on the latest techniques and advancements in injectables and a breakfast session titled, "Charting Your Course: From Training To Triumph in Cosmetic Surgery" will be offered to those newer to the field.

In keeping with the Academy's mission to advocate for patient safety and

ensure that new advancements meet the highest standards of care, the recently formed AACS Committee on Artificial Intelligence will present a session on "AI and New Frontiers in Cosmetic Surgery," moderated by Committee Chair Albert Carlotti, MD, DDS, FAACS , and Giselle Prado-Wright, MD, MBA.

This cutting-edge session will share insights and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving AI landscape.

As Dr. Carlotti comments, "Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries worldwide, and cosmetic surgery is no exception. By proactively addressing the opportunities and challenges of AI, we can ensure that these advancements enhance - not compromise - our commitment to excellence in patient care."

The optional pre-meeting workshop on Wednesday, February 19 will be presented by Sculpting for Surgeons, LLCTM

, featuring professional sculptor and aesthetic surgeon Dr. Peter Schmid . Didactic presentations and an interactive sculpting experience will provide perspectives that can be directly applied to patient analysis, cosmetic surgical planning, execution, and ongoing practices.

AACS President Mo Banki, MD, DMD, FAACS

comments, "Our 41st Annual Scientific Meeting offers stellar opportunities for cosmetic surgery practitioners from around the world to learn from and be inspired by leading cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine experts, deepen their knowledge and understanding of the latest research and techniques, and exchange ideas with one another in the interest of advancing the profession."

Scientific Program Chair Lisa Chipps, MD, FAACS,

notes, "Given our deep commitment to education and patient safety. we are thrilled to offer such a dynamic program that will abundantly share new findings, new research, new techniques, and new ideas from outstanding cosmetic surgery practitioners."

The full AACS ASM program can be viewed here . Details about the pre-meeting workshop can be accessed here .

Cosmetic surgery practitioners may register here

for the 2025 AACS ASM.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

The

American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

is committed to advancing the multi-specialty, global disciplines of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine for the benefit of patients and practitioners. Since its inception in 1985, the AACS has become the leading educational provider for cosmetic surgery practitioners from a diverse array of medical specialties, including dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology, general surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic/reconstructive surgery. AACS is composed of over 1,600 members who pursue educational and training opportunities in cosmetic surgery to ensure consistently high quality patient care.

