Shelly Group completes change of form to a European Company (Societas Europaea – SE)

16.12.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea – SE)



Sofia / Munich, 16

December 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker:

SLYG

/ ISIN:

BG1100003166 ) (“Shelly Group” /“the Company”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has now completed its change of legal form to a European Company (“ SE ”).

Based on the entry in the Bulgarian Commercial Register by the Register Agency, in the future, the Company will therefore operate under the name Shelly Group SE. The conversion into SE in accordance with Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) was decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company earlier in October this year. The new legal form has no effect on shareholders, customers, business partners or existing contractual relationships. After the change of legal form, shareholders hold the same number of shares in Shelly Group SE as they previously held in Shelly Group AD. The number of issued shares remains unchanged. Likewise, the change of legal form has no effect on the stock exchange listing of Shelly Group and the tradability of the shares. The conversion in the shareholders' securities accounts is automatic. The previous ISIN BG1100003166 and the ticker symbol SLYG also remain unchanged.



About Shelly Group Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail:

...



