Malaysia Welcomes Over 1 Million Indian Tourists In 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia is delighted to announce the achievement of its target to welcome 1 million Indian tourists between January to November 2024. A total of 1,009,114 Indian visitors were recorded, representing a remarkable 47% growth compared to the same period is 2019, prior to the pandemic. This also marks an impressive 71.7% increase compared to 2023, reaffirming Malaysia's appeal as a preferred destination for Indian tourists.





“The introduction of free visa entry in December 2023 has proven to be a transformative initiative, driving a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Malaysia. This policy has opened up new opportunities for travel and played a key role in this remarkable growth. In response to the surge, 2024 saw the launch of numerous new routes from India, inkling Indigo Airlines which introduced direct flights daily to Penang and Langkawi starting December 2024 alongside their existing routes to Kuala Lumpur. The increased connectivity from India helps to further strengthen Malaysia as a choice destination especially in the lead up to the Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Malaysia .





Tourism Malaysia's promotional activities in India, conducted in collaboration with leading tour operators and online travel agencies (OTAs) have played a crucial role in achieving positive outcomes. Joint promotions and innovative marketing campaigns have effectively highlighted Malaysia's rich culture and world-class attractions to Indian audiences. Furthermore, extensive advertising campaigns across digital platforms have generated enthusiasm and increased awareness of Malaysia as a vibrant and welcoming destination.





Malaysia recognition as the Best MICE Destination 2024 in the Indian market has further solidified its reputation, making it a preferred choice for Indian corporations to host Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). This seamless integration of business and leisure tourism enhances Malaysia's overall appeal. Additionally, MICE activities play a significant role in attracting a large number of Indian tourists, driving substantial spending that bolsters the local economy.





Looking ahead to 2025, Malaysia is poised to build on this year's successes by enhancing connectivity, developing tailored tourism products, and deepening collaborations with industry partners. As the nation prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, it remains dedicated to providing Indian tourists with unforgettable experiences and solidifying its status as their preferred travel destination.





The new Indigo flights bring the total number of direct flights from India to Malaysia to an impressive 246, marking a significant step in bolstering tourist arrivals for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. These expansions have further enhanced connectivity and supported the growing demand for travel between India and Malaysia.