Dubai Green Hydrogen Project Produces 90 Tonnes, Sets Regional Benchmark

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dubai's pioneering Green Hydrogen project has produced 90 tonnes of green hydrogen since its launch, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), a partner of TV BRICS .

The project harnesses solar to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, using energy sources. It currently produces 20 kilograms of hydrogen per hour and has storage capacity for up to 12 hours. The stored hydrogen is then used to generate electricity through a hydrogen gas motor with a capacity of around 300 kilowatts.

Since its inception, the project has generated over one gigawatt hour (GWh) of green energy, avoiding an estimated 450 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project supports the United Arab Emirates' ambition to secure 25 percent of the low-carbon hydrogen market. It aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to ensure all energy production in Dubai comes from clean sources by 2050.

DEWA's Green Hydrogen project is also intended to serve as a platform for future hydrogen applications across various sectors, including air, land, and sea transport, as well as other industrial applications. The project reinforces Dubai's position as a global benchmark for renewable energy solutions.

By 2030, the solar park that powers the project is expected to achieve a production capacity exceeding 5,000 MW. This increase in capacity is anticipated to contribute to competitive pricing in the production of green hydrogen.