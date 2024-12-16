Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Weighted Device For Barricades (TRO-1268)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new weighted solution for use with construction barriers," said an inventor, from
Kitimat, BC, Canada, "so I invented the BARRIER WEIGHT. My design helps keep the barriers upright and in place."
The invention provides an improved weighted device to secure construction barricades in place. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using sandbags. As a result, it prevents the barricade from being knocked or blown over. The invention features a simple and reusable design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for construction companies, contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1268, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
