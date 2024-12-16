Silicon Valley Eyes Women's Professional Football Franchise With The WNFC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Team would join other WNFC cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose may soon make history as the home of The Bay Area's first Women's National (WNFC) franchise. Following recent WNFC expansion cities Chicago and Jersey Shore, Silicon Valley tech executive Jake Langner is leading a small group of investors who are exploring the opportunity to bring a San Jose team to the growing league. The Bay Area group includes leaders with experience from locally headquartered companies and brands such as Google, Apple, Nest, and more.

The move would build on the Bay Area's reputation as a champion for women's sports following the successful launches of the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries and Bay FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Both teams have shown how deeply the Bay Area community supports women's professional sports, and the addition of a WNFC team would further solidify the region as a hub for athletic excellence and innovation.

The WNFC, which features 17 teams and over 1,000 athletes nationwide, has redefined the professional football landscape by showcasing high-caliber play, innovative rule sets (such as the Pick 9), flag and tackle disciplines, and diverse talent. The league's recent capital raise and rapid growth mirror Silicon Valley's legacy of innovation, making it the ideal destination for its next expansion.

The WNFC's recent wave of expansions underscores the league's rising momentum. Earlier this year, pharmaceutical executive Dawn Sherman brought the Jersey Shore Wave to life, proving that breaking barriers in women's sports is a sustainable investment drawing interest from respected leaders across various industries.

For the Bay Area, a WNFC franchise represents more than a love for professional football or a business opportunity; it's about continuing to lead the charge for gender equity in sports and providing a stage for the next generation of athletes to shine.“This is a unique and dynamic opportunity to accelerate our mission and become a part of the Bay Area's innovative sports and entertainment market. As a proud California native, I know the power and cultural impact of the Bay,” said WNFC Founder Odessa Jenkins.

If this effort succeeds, the Bay will join other WNFC cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, and Seattle, to name a few, in redefining the professional football world while inspiring fans, athletes, and advocates.

About WNFC

The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional sports league with 17 teams competing in tackle and flag football. Known for its innovation and impact, the WNFC is the only professional women's football league owned by a Black woman, Odessa Jenkins, and has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing sports properties in the U.S. The league champions equity and representation in sports, featuring world-class athletes from over 20 countries, including USA Gold Medalists. With long-standing partnerships with Adidas and Riddell Sports, and a multi-year streaming partnership with Victory+.

