Syrians Face New Humanitarian Challenges As Displacement Crisis Worsens

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 16, 2024 /3BL/ - To escape hostilities, more than 1 million people in Syria have fled their homes amid widespread humanitarian challenges after the was overthrown.

“After more than 13 years of conflict, Syria is a country with more than 16 million people in need of urgent assistance and with very high levels of food insecurity. The situation was already very dire before the latest events, and before the recent influx of families fleeing the conflict in Lebanon to find refuge in Syria,” said Elise Madouche, Action Against Hunger's Country Director in Syria.

90% of Syria's population lives under the poverty line and with winter quickly approaching, families face new risks.

“In some areas, access to food and water has been hampered. Humanitarian interventions are more urgent than ever, especially with new displacements and harsh weather,” Madouche said.“Since we can only expect needs may increase, the important thing now is to provide shelter and safety for the most vulnerable individuals in both the host and displaced communities.”

Action Against Hunger has been working in Syria since 2008. The organization's multi-sectoral programs focus on providing maternal and childcare, reproductive health services, water supply and sanitation, and support to famers and their families.

“All non-governmental organizations had to put on hold their activities because of the situation,” said Madouche.“It is important that humanitarian organizations like ours resume the work of all activities that we have been implementing for years, to continue supporting all vulnerable communities in Syria.”

Action Against Hunger teams in Syria are fully prepared to resume operations put on hold and scale up all programs and respond to unfolding needs.

“Action Against Hunger's commitment remains steadfast as we continue to address the urgent needs of the population and support their path towards a stable and peaceful future,” said Madouche.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.