South Florida Counselor Tammy Berman To Participate In Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

- Berman FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Florida counselor, Tammy Berman, will join Divorce With Respect Week®, from March 3-9 2025. Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative to educate couples facing divorce about better options for how to handle their divorce.As part of Divorce WIth Respect Week® Berman will offer free 30 minute consultations to discuss solutions for clients seeking a better way to separate. To book a consultation with Berman, visit .“Divorce is a transformative journey, and with the right support, it can be a path to healing and renewal,” said Berman.“Through counseling and guidance, we can help you through this transition with respect, and the tools to build a better tomorrow."Through her practice, My Counseling Connections, Berman is committed to providing therapy for those in need of divorce support, counseling with teens, depression, addiction, anxiety, and more. Berman earned a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling at Nova Southeastern University in 2003. You can learn more about Berman and her team at .

