Global Spotlight: Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 Global Edition Honors Trailblazers From 47+ Countries

- Aditii Handa, Chairman & Managing Director, The Forttuna GroupDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the iconic decks of Queen Elizabeth 2, history was made as the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 Global Edition brought together a constellation of global achievers to celebrate brilliance, resilience, and innovation. With leaders and trailblazers from 80+ countries, the gala was not just a night to remember but a legacy that will shape industries for years to come.From the grandeur of the venue to the luminaries in attendance, the Awards stood as a testament to the transformative power of human ingenuity and leadership. It was a night where visionaries became legends, and ideas turned into movements.The 2024 Global Edition elevated the bar for excellence, attracting participants from 80+ countries and recognizing 200+ winners across diverse sectors, from technology to healthcare, education, arts, and business . The meticulously curated categories and the ceremony's dazzling production celebrated innovation, impact, and excellence like never before. A jury panel of distinguished experts ensured that every award was earned with integrity and merit, further bolstering the prestige of the Forttuna brand.The evening of December 6th sparkled with the presence of some of the world's most distinguished dignitaries and thought leaders, including:.His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali.His Excellency Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem.His Excellency Sultan Alameri.His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al Hosani.Mr. Amit Sheth.Dr. Linda SalvinOn December 7th, the spotlight shifted to healthcare excellence during the Health and Wellness Leaders Edition, a night dedicated to honoring pioneers who have redefined healthcare on a global scale. The evening featured a distinguished lineup of special guests, including:.His Excellency Dr. Adil Saeed Sajwani.Dr. Moran Cerf.Dr. Sandra Matz.Mr. Subramanyam Yadavalli.Padmashri Dr. Manjula Anagani.Dr. Shallen Verma.Dr. Bimal Chhajer.Dr. Kaiser RajaThe ripple effects of this year's Awards go far beyond trophies and accolades. The ceremony catalyzed real-world impact, inspiring new collaborations and creating a blueprint for the future of leadership and innovation:1.Driving Innovation Across VerticalsThe Awards provided unparalleled momentum to The Forttuna Group's verticals, including healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship, cementing the Group's role as a changemaker in these critical sectors.2.Pioneering Initiatives for Start-upsThe Launch of the Forttuna Start-up Excellence Program further emphasized The Group's commitment to empowering emerging talent and creating opportunities for global entrepreneurs.3.Inspiring Global ConversationsKeynote speeches tackled pressing global challenges, including AI ethics, sustainability, and the future of leadership, offering actionable insights and sparking meaningful dialogue among attendees.Raul Handa, Founder and CEO of The Forttuna Group, captured the essence of the night in his remarks:“This isn't just an awards ceremony; it's a movement. It's about pushing boundaries, redefining excellence, and recognizing the people who inspire us to dream bigger, do better, and achieve the impossible. The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards are a testament to what humanity can achieve when passion meets purpose.”Adding her perspective, Aditii Handa, Chairman & Managing Director of The Forttuna Group, said:“Witnessing the incredible energy and stories shared on this night has been nothing short of magical. The Forttuna Awards is not just a celebration; they are a call to action for every individual and organization to embrace innovation, resilience, and leadership. Together, we are shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.”The success of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 is just the beginning. The Forttuna Group is already gearing up to expand its programs and foster new initiatives in sustainability, healthcare, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship.As the curtains close on this year's Forttuna Awards, one thing is clear: the legacy of the Forttuna Awards will resonate for years to come, inspiring a global community of innovators and changemakers.About The Forttuna GroupThe Forttuna Group is a global leader in recognizing excellence, fostering innovation, and driving transformational change. Through programs like the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, the Group is empowering leaders, celebrating changemakers, and redefining what it means to achieve greatness.

