Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Gaziantep Carrying Humanitarian Aid To Syria

12/16/2024 2:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaziantep/Turkiye: A fourth aircraft belonging to the Qatari armed forces arrived today in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, carrying humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food and shelter supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide aid to brotherly Syrian people and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's supportive stance towards Syria, and its continued support for the brotherly Syrian people.



MENAFN16122024000063011010ID1108998664


The Peninsula

