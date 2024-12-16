Preorder the Trump Golden Driver, and prepare to experience the iconic and unrivaled Trump championship courses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Golf: The Game has officially opened its presale, allowing fans to preorder exclusive in-game items ahead of the June 2025 launch. Developed by

DTG LLC, a state-of-the-art gaming studio that delivers innovative technology, this multiplayer mobile golf game will bring the excitement of the world-renowned Trump Golf championship courses to the palm of your hand, delivering real-world experiences.

Continue Reading

The official Donald J. Trump golf game has just been announced!

Trump Golf: The Game official launch video.

Official demo video of Trump Golf: The Game played on the 18th hole at Trump National Doral, Blue Monster.

Trump Golf: The Game pre-order poster for the game.

The Trump Golden Driver, a virtual club players can pre-order on the official website for $9.99.

Post thi





Trump Golf: The Game, officially licensed by President Donald J. Trump, transports players to Trump Golf's iconic public and private courses, including the legendary Blue Monster Course at Trump National Doral in Miami.

With cutting-edge designs, ultra-accurate club mechanics, and various levels of difficulty from beginner to major, players will have the opportunity to compete in multiplayer matches, challenge their friends, and unlock special features throughout the game.

As part of the presale, players can purchase the exclusive virtual Trump Golden Driver for just $9.99 or the Trump Signature Driver for $99. These high-performance clubs are both a collector's item and a powerful tool for gaining an edge in the game. Players can also collect Trump Tokens to unlock upgrades for clubs, outfits, and

powerups, including the Trump Powerup – a special feature where President Donald J. Trump himself takes over your shot with increased power and pinpoint accuracy.

Christopher Mayer, CEO of DTG LLC

said, "Trump Golf: The Game is all about bringing fun, competition, and realism to the world of mobile golf. This exciting game has been designed for players of all skill levels, and we are thrilled to give people the chance to experience Trump Golf's legendary golf courses, in addition to playing as President Trump himself, in an entirely new way."

Visit TrumpGolf to pre-order the game and purchase your exclusive digital Trump Golden Driver or Trump Signature Driver. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer before the game's official launch in June 2025. Available on iOS and Android.

About DTG LLC:

DTG LLC is a gaming studio that specializes in blending distinct genres to create entirely new experiences. The company collaborates with celebrities and public figures to develop unique, interactive opportunities for their supporters. By harnessing the power of mobile gaming, DTG LLC enables fans to connect with their favorite icons in innovative ways, merging entertainment and engagement like never before.

Website: TrumpGolf

Social Media: @TrumpGolfGame on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

"Trump" and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of DTTM Operations LLC. Trump Golf The Game is not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. DTG, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its

TrumpGolf is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.



SOURCE DTG, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED