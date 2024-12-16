(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE,

Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called

Thomas, et al. v. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ("CDCR")

Case No. 34-2022-00328693, Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento (the "Action").

Para una notificación en español, visite Documentos de la corte .

What is this about?

The action arises from a data incident that resulted in an unauthorized user gaining access to one of CDCR's platforms which was discovered in January 2022 (the "Incident").

While CDCR claims no data was compromised, both parties agreed to settle the case before trial rather than pursue litigation.

Who is affected?

The settlement class is defined as All individuals within the State of California whose [Protected Health Information (PHI) and/or Personally Identifiable Information (PII)] was stored by Defendant and/or was exposed to unauthorized third parties as a result of the data breach discovered in or around January 2022.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Settlement Benefits: CDCR has agreed to pay $1,800,000.00 (the "Settlement Fund") to settle this case. CDCR will pay $1.8M to settle this case. If you received a postcard notice, you'll automatically get a settlement payment. If you're eligible but didn't get a notice, you can submit a claim form to receive a payment. The final payment amount will depend on how many valid claims are submitted. The settlement funds will cover payments to class members, administrative costs, attorney fees, and plaintiff service awards.

How do I file a claim?

Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at . The deadline to submit a Claim Form, either online or via U.S. Mail by February 14, 2025 .

What are my other options?

You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will remain in the Class. If you received a Postcard Notice, you will be allocated a Cash Payment.

Exclude Yourself: If you exclude yourself, you will not receive a cash payment but may be able to file your own lawsuit against CDCR for the same claims.

Requests for Exclusion ("Opt-Outs") must be sent to the Settlement Administrator with a postmark no later than February 14, 2025.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may submit an objection telling the Court why you do not agree with all or part the Settlement. To object, you must mail timely written notice of your objection to the Settlement Administrator as provided below no later than February 14, 2025

What happens next?

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on March 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Jill H. Talley at the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento, Department 23 to consider final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorney's fees, costs, and the Plaintiff's service awards. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, or you may pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement, and other documents,

go to .

You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-735-6130, by email at

[email protected]

or by writing to Thomas v. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

