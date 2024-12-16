GENEDGE Expands Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator With New Funding From The U.S. Department Of Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEDGE proudly announces the expansion of the Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA) program, thanks to new funding.

- Gabriel LaMois, CEO Advancement Group (TAG) Inc, BOT ChairpersonMARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GENEDGE proudly announces the expansion of the Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA) program , thanks to new funding of $1,650,000 awarded through the U.S. Department of Energy's State Manufacturing Leadership Program .This investment underscores GENEDGE's continued leadership in advancing smart manufacturing capabilities for small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) across Virginia.Key Program Enhancements.In partnership with Virginia Works, GENEDGE will introduce a new registered apprenticeship program to develop the workforce needed for future manufacturing technologies..Collaboration with key subrecipient agreement (SRA) partners, including the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCAM), Old Dominion University (ODU), Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Virginia State University (VSU), and Virginia Tech, will deliver specialized smart manufacturing services..Create a new Smart Manufacturing Apprenticeship program, in cooperation with the Manufacturing Skills Institute, a new Sub-recipient partner.The program will democratize the use of Virginia's HPC assets, enabling SMMs to leverage cutting-edge computational tools..Targeted support for clients by GENEDGE and SRA partners will help identify and deploy smart manufacturing technologies that improve operational efficiency, product innovation, and environmental performance.The VSMA program will significantly enhance Virginia's manufacturing ecosystem by:.Developing custom training programs using curricula vetted by Old Dominion University to support workforce development..Delivering assessments and actionable solutions for energy management, operational efficiency, and environmental excellence..Facilitating collaboration among key partners, including the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, GO Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, to amplify regional economic impact.“The GENEDGE Board of Trustees (BOT) appreciates the Department of Energy's confidence in our commitment to cooperative Smart Manufacturing Services in Virginia” stated Gabriel LaMois, CEO of Technology Advancement Group (TAG) Inc. and BOT chairperson.“This expansion is a critical step in ensuring that small and medium-sized manufacturers in Virginia remain competitive in the rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape,” said Bill Donohue, Executive Director of GENEDGE.“With this new funding and the support of our state and regional partners, we are positioned to make Virginia a national leader in smart manufacturing.” Said, Jeff Shook, Program Manager, "We are excited to expand the Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator, enhancing our ability to support small and medium manufacturers in adopting smart manufacturing technologies. This growth also strengthens workforce development by building robust apprenticeship programs to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals."About GENEDGESince 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia's best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National NetworkTM, and the lead for Virginia's DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 13,844 companies, with nearly 439,848 employees, that produces 12% of Virginia's GDP.For more information about the VSMA program and how to participate, please contact Jeff Shook, Program Manager, ..., (540) 487-0049.To stay abreast of VSMA activities, please visit our website at

