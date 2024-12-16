Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Axle Sleeve For Trucks & Trailers (TRO-1247)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to alert a truck driver if axle bearings are overheating," said one of two inventors, from

Leamington, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the J J HEAT SENSOR. Our design ensures the problem is detected early so a trucker can pull off the highway and avoid runaway tire accidents."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect against unexpected wheel loss on commercial trucking equipment. In doing so, it prevents axle bearing overheating conditions from going unnoticed. As a result, it increases awareness and safety. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1247, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

