Local Entrepreneur Expands Beauty Offerings With Launch Of Lashkind In Kingwood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Emerging Beauty Franchise Debuts in Kingwood, Ignites Their Fast-Paced Expansion Across the U.S.

KINGWOOD, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LashKind , an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, opened its doors in Kingswood on Dec. 13. Located at 4625 Kingwood Dr., the brand new bar offers guests an array of services for eyelashes and eyebrows.

Grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc., and tapping into the proven business model of original blow dry bar franchise Blo Blow Dry Bar , LashKind is designed to be a leader within its space.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Stephanie Winsor. With a background in business management, Winsor has always been intrigued by the franchise business model. While exploring potential ventures, Winsor kept returning to the idea of franchising and ultimately found her first opportunity with Blo Blow Dry Bar, the sister brand of LashKind. Since 2023, she has owned and operated two Blo Blow Dry Bar locations-one in Kingwood and the other in Woodson's Reserve. When Winsor learned about Blo Blow Dry Bar's launch of LashKind in the United States, she knew it was the perfect addition for Kingwood.

"Kingwood has been my home for 15 years, and as a mother of three daughters, I'm passionate about empowering women," said Winsor. "I love introducing concepts that bring women together. It's been such a joy to see women of all ages leave Blo Blow Dry Bar feeling confident and beautiful, and I hope LashKind will have the same positive impact."

To celebrate the Kingwood opening, the new location features a lash lift for $60, full Set of Classic Natural Lashes for $90, and highbrow brow Shaping Service for $15.

LashKind's full list of services include: lash extensions, lash lifts; lash tints; brow and full-face waxing; brow and full-face threading; brow lamination; and brow tints.

"The launch of LashKind is off to an exciting start, and we look forward to growing with aspiring and existing entrepreneurs looking to stake their claim in this booming industry," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and CEO and Founder of LashKind. "With Stephanie's success with both Blo Blow Dry Bar Kingwood and Blo Blow Dry Bar Woodson's Reserve, there is no doubt that LashKind Kingwood is in great hands."

LashKind is a collective of beauty lovers – who also know that beauty means business. Its mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure their natural lashes and brows remain healthy.

LashKind is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information on LashKind in Kingwood, please visit or call (281) 810-9399.

About LashKind

LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. (founded in 2011) and brought to you by the team behind the category disruptor, Blo Blow Dry Bar. With a proven business model in a booming industry, LashKind is designed to stand out and set franchisees up for success. As a collective of beauty lovers, LashKind's mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly-delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure guests' natural lashes and brows remain healthy. To learn more, visit lashkindfranchise .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit

.



Media Contact : Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, (440) 623-6532, or [email protected]



SOURCE LashKind

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED