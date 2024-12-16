Freestone Capital Management Named 2024 Luminary Award Winner By Thinkadvisor In Innovation.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Firm and Portfolio Manager Sean Carr Honored for Innovation and Next-Gen Rising Star

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management ("Freestone"), a Seattle-based Registered Advisor managing $11 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), has been named a winner in the ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminaries Awards for Innovation. Additionally, Sean Carr, a Portfolio Manager, was honored as a Next-Gen Rising Star, underscoring the firm's commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation.

Now in its fourth year, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards celebrate organizations and individuals in financial services for their contributions in innovation, leadership, and client impact. Winners are selected by a panel of distinguished judges and were celebrated at last week's awards ceremony.



"Being recognized for innovation is a testament to Freestone's dedication to delivering forward-thinking solutions and operational excellence," said Gary Furukawa, Freestone's Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "By leveraging technology, I believe we've not only streamlined complex processes but also enhanced our client advisors' ability to serve our clients. In the days of passive indexing and cookie-cutter investment strategies, I believe Sean Carr's achievements prove there is still room for creativity and opportunistic investing to help clients achieve their financial goals."

Freestone's award-winning innovations include the adoption of technologies that have transformed its operational efficiency in managing its suite of private funds, representing over $2 billion in client assets. We believe automated systems for performance reporting, subscription documents, and tax forms have enhanced accuracy, transparency, and speed while reducing time commitments.

The firm's custom-built internal platforms provide real-time access to critical metrics, empowering advisors and leadership with actionable insights. These advancements enable Freestone's team to focus on engagement and strategic growth.

"As we conclude our 25th anniversary year, this recognition inspires us to continue delivering exceptional value and service to our clients," Furukawa added. "We are honored to be part of the ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminary Awards and thank them

for spotlighting excellence within our industry."

About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Freestone serves clients throughout the west coast with offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Santa Barbara, and Anchorage. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at Freestonecapital.

About ThinkAdvisor Awards:



The 2024 awards were issued by

ThinkAdvisor (for methodology click here ) on 12/11/2024 based on historical data provided as of 12/31/2023. Award winners are determined by a panel of independent judges unaffiliated with Freestone. Freestone did not pay a fee to be considered for any award, although some publications may require payment of a fee for use of the awards in marketing materials.

