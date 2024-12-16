(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Institutional Trust Company announced the of Ryan Grall to National Director Relationship Development for Midwest Institutional Trust Services responsible for maintaining, expanding, and establishing client relationships for the line of business.

Ryan Grall

Mr. Grall has more than 18 years in the industry and 16 years of experience with serving institutional trust clients with the team.

Ryan has an extensive background in creating service models, operating practices, compliance and audit standards as well as customizing solutions for complex clients. Ryan's primary focus will be to serve and broaden the MITC client base nationally.

Kristy Perez, Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Midwest Institutional Trust Services and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services said, "We look forward to Ryan's leadership in this new business development role. His experience as a client service and relationship management leader supports our consultative approach to relationship development. We continue to be committed to promoting from within our long term team, supporting the continued growth of our team members."

About Ryan Grall

Previously, Mr. Grall was a Relationship Manager for 12 years with Midwest Institutional Trust Services having joined the organization as an administrator for relationships in the Not-for-Profit Services Group. Prior to that, he was a trust operations specialist with a national financial institution.

About Midwest Institutional Trust Company

Midwest Institutional Trust Company, established in 2023 through an initiative that acquired the line of business from BMO Harris Bank, is comprised of Midwest Institutional Trust Services and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services and was created to provide an expansive line-up of solutions to Taft-Hartley and Trust and Custody clients. Through its legacy organizations, Midwest Institutional Trust Company has provided trust and custody services since 1924. Primary offices are located in Overland Park, Kansas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clients are located throughout the United States.

Midwest Institutional Trust Company is part of the Midwest Family of Companies comprised of privately held, independent trust, investment management and services companies founded in 1993.

