Global Agricultural Equipment Market Report 2024 - Varying Outlooks For The Dominant US & Chinese Agricultural Equipment Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US and China represent the two largest markets for agricultural equipment. China is expected to see demand accelerate following its relatively poor performance during the 2018-2023 period. Demand growth in the US is expected to decelerate following rapid increases during the previous five-year period.

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Equipment 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for agricultural equipment is projected to advance 3.6% per year to $216 billion in 2028. In unit terms, the market for farm machinery is expected to expand 1.5% per year to 8.2 million.

In the near term, growth in real terms will be restrained by the large amount of farm machinery sold globally since 2020 and elevated equipment prices. However, market conditions are expected to improve during the latter part of the forecast period, supported by:



rising agricultural output and an increase in international trade

the large replacement needs of mature markets and their high levels of attachment and replacement part sales

the growing use of more advanced, machinery-intensive farming techniques in developing areas (supported by the adoption of new regulations, industry and government initiatives, and intensifying workforce issues) the expansion of the world food and beverage industries, which will promote better farming practices and generate demand for farm products

Additionally, market value will be supported by the introduction of new, sophisticated farming equipment that costs more than predecessors and features a wide range of new technologies.

Varying Outlooks for the Dominant US & Chinese Agricultural Equipment Markets



The US and China represent the two largest markets for agricultural equipment, accounting for a combined 37% of global demand in 2023. Going forward, the forecasts for these countries are expected to differ:

China is expected to see demand accelerate following its relatively poor performance during the 2018-2023 period, when cyclicality, the impact of the country's Zero-COVID policy on its economy, and a reduction in agricultural subsidies negatively affected demand at various points in time. Gains will arise from increased agricultural output and the increasing use of higher value, more technologically advanced equipment. Demand growth in the US is expected to decelerate following rapid increases during the previous five-year period, when agricultural output and commodity prices increased in the wake of the initial phase of the pandemic. Although the large amount of equipment sold recently will restrain greater gains, continued issues with labor supply and ongoing replacement sales will support demand.

Advanced Farm Tractors are Being Developed by Manufacturers around the World

The introduction of the next generation of tractors - which feature a variety of new technologies that make them much more capable and efficient than predecessors - will spur both new and replacement sales around the world. Fuel efficiency is especially important, with prototypes powered by liquefied natural gas and hydrogen power debuting since 2022, while hybrid and electric-powered models are being introduced to the market. Additionally, autonomous and specialty models are being offered as a means to assuage the intensifying workforce issues in a number of countries.

Historical Market Trends

The global agricultural equipment industry is large and exhibits cyclical growth patterns. Demand in general is impacted by a number of key factors such as:



The agricultural sector is a critical component of every country's economy and among the first to develop.

The bulk of global farm machinery demand is concentrated in 20 nations, the majority of which are at later stages of economic development.

Replacement product sales are the primary driver of growth in most mature markets, and they play a key role in large developing markets (e.g., China).

Agricultural equipment have long lifespans, but are often replaced prematurely because of performance considerations.

Consequently, periods of strong growth that allows farmers to replace aging agricultural equipment and invest in new technologies are frequently followed by significant market moderation. This is particularly true in mature markets - like North America, Europe, and certain Asian nations (such as Japan and Australia) - where replacement product sales play a greater role in driving growth.

Other factors can positively or negatively impact the global agricultural equipment market's growth cycles, including:



economic conditions, levels of international trade and foreign investment, and fixed investment spending trends

changes in the value of a country's currency

farming activity trends

extent of government support for the agricultural sector

agricultural commodity pricing trends, which significantly affect farm incomes

increasing or decreasing availability of farm machinery, as well as changes in the cost thereof and access to financing options

the introduction of new agricultural technologies, which can spur both new and replacement machinery sales and encourage the use of more advanced attachments and spare parts emissions regulations, technical and safety standards, and/or worker protections that affect the agricultural sector

Typical growth cycles lasts three to seven years in mature markets, although that range can vary. Developing nations frequently see prolonged periods of growth as operators begin to use agricultural equipment more intensively and shift toward more capable, higher-priced models. Replacement sales are a smaller driver of gains in these markets because the corresponding stocks of equipment are quite small and relatively new. At the same time, many of these nations have above average growth prospects and benefit from large inflows of foreign capital, both of which can sustain long periods of market growth.

Report Details

This study analyzes global supply of and demand for agricultural equipment by major world region.

Products covered include:



farm tractors, including pedestrian-controlled (also referred to as two-wheel or walking), wheeled (also called four-wheel), and crawler (or tracked) tractors

harvesting machinery, including combine harvesters

planting and fertilizing machinery

haying machinery

plowing and cultivating machinery

livestock machinery

other agricultural equipment (e.g., irrigation equipment, sprayers) separately sold parts and attachments (including aftermarket engines)

Historical data (2013, 2018, and 2023) and forecasts for 2028 and 2033 are provided for production, demand, and net exports of agricultural equipment in current US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Annual data from 2020 to 2027 are also presented. Product demand at the global level is also provided in unit terms.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis



Global Economic Forecast Short-Term Agricultural Equipment Industry Trends

3. Overview



Historical Market Trends

Agricultural Equipment Demand Overview

Demand by Region

Demand by Equipment Type

Real Growth Trends

Production by Region

International Trade

Trade Balance

Major Net Importers

Major Net Exporters Equipment Pricing Patterns

4. Factors Impacting Agricultural Equipment Demand



Global Agricultural Outlook

Agricultural Commodity Pricing

Labor Force Productivity in Agriculture

Government Subsidies & Regulations

Crop Subsidies

Emissions Regulations

Safety Regulations

Technical Standards

Technology Trends

Current Agricultural Equipment Technology

Technological Outlook: Automation & Other Advanced Technologies Functional Competition (Used & Rebuilt Equipment)

5. Farm Tractors

6. Harvesting Machinery

7. Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

8. Haying Machinery

9. Livestock Machinery

10. Plowing & Cultivating Machinery

11. Other Agricultural Equipment

12. Parts & Attachments

13. North America

14. Central & South America

15. Western Europe

16. Eastern Europe

17. Asia/Pacific

18. Africa/Mideast

19. Industry Structure



Key Findings & Industry Composition

Global Agricultural Equipment

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions List of Industry Participants

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900